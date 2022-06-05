Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that as long as the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not condemn such acts by the militants, things will not become normal in the Union Territory.

While speaking at a function at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the Lt governor said, “Peace will only prevail in Jammu and Kashmir when people will come forward and condemn such acts by the militants.”

“I want to appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to condemn such acts by these militants, so that peace will prevail in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Without naming Pakistan, Sinha said that the neighbouring country is hell bent to deteriorate the situation here.

He said the way militancy is being used as a tool against innocent people, it is clear that they want to provoke security forces to do something out of desperation.

“I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that security forces will never take any action against the innocent people.

“But the policy of J&K administration and security forces is that they will never take any action against innocent civilians”, he asserted.

