INDIA

J&K man held for justifying murder of female TV artiste

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla was booked under the Public Safety Act on Saturday and detained for spreading hate by uploading a video on social media justifying the killing of a woman TV artiste by terrorists recently, police said.

“A hate-monger, identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri, Baramulla, has been booked under the PSA by the Budgam police for recording and uploading a video spreading hate and justifying the killing of artist Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Hashroo Chadoora (Budgam) on May 25,” a police source said.

“The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artiste Ambreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc, but also the families associated with them. Moreover, this act also amount to supporting terrorist act, besides such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks,” the source said.

Bhat, involved in spreading hate and venom on the social media site, has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu, the source said.

Police has again advised social media users not to get involved in such filthy acts and avoid falling prey to such anti-social and anti-national agenda. Community members are requested to share any such information with police so that legal action shall be taken against such anti-social/anti-national elements, it said.

20220604-235003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central Ministries fall behind in filling up SC, ST & OBC...

    UP jail inmates can now meet visitors with Covid protocol

    Congress announces internal election schedule

    Rahul, Priyanka among Cong star campaigners for Bengal polls