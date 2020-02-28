J&K online fraud victim’s money refund ensured by Cyber Police

Jammu, March 2 (IANS) Acting swiftly, the Cyber Police Station here has managed to get back Rs 1 lakh to an online fraud victim, an official said on Monday.

As per the CPS, acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Virinder Kumar, a resident of Basohli Kathua, the Cyber Police Station got the amount refunded to his parent account.

Narrating his ordeal, Virinder Kumar submitted that he has been defrauded of his hard- earned money by a fraudster after sharing the OTP displayed on his mobile number. He stated that he received a call from an unknown caller and as he shared the details with the person making the call, an amount of Rs 99,402 was debited from his account.

“Acting promptly on his complaint, a team of Cyber Police Station Jammu led by Inspector Manoj Gupta, under the supervision of SSP Sandeep Mehta, identified the route of that transaction and found that amount was transferred to Augmont Gold Pvt Ltd, Mumbai. The matter was immediately taken up with the company and the full amount of about Rs 1 Lakh, which was transferred from the account, was blocked and refunded to the victims account. Further investigations into the matter with respect to the identification of the accused person are going on,” police said.

The Cyber Police Station has recovered/refunded an amount of Rs.4.75 lakh since November 2019.

Police have requested the public not to share their bank/personal details and other credentials with any unknown person as it may lead to fraud.

“The Banks and other PSUs never ask for the personal details of any person. Reconfirming the call from the respective banks can avoid such kind of frauds,”ASSP Operations,” the Cyber Police Station Jammu advised.

