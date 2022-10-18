As a significant reform encompassing different dimensions of Human Resource Management of the employees working for the Jammu and Kashmir government, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JK-HRMS).

The launch was attended by all Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners in physical and virtual mode.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary maintained that the system would be beneficial in giving equal treatment to all the employees in terms of their career progression, timely filing of monthly performance reports, property returns and Annual Performance Reports.

Mehta directed for monitoring of all these performance standards and take appropriate action against the wilful defaulters. He observed that the long staying employees, and employees deserving promotions should also be regulated through this management system.

He complimented GAD and NIC for coming up with holistic HR management system in a very short span of time.

During the meeting, it was informed that the implementation of JK HRMS, is another achievement of the government in continuation of IT Initiatives like Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW), Online Property Return System (PRS), Vigilance Clearance System (VCS), Employees Monitoring Portal (EPM) and Employees Verification System (EVS) launched for facilitation and disposal of HRM issues of employees.

It was further informed that JK-HRMS shall provide a unified dashboard for employees, wherein, vital service related details like posting and promotion, monthly salary slip, income tax remitted, GPF statement, SLI subscription can be accessed.

The portal shall also integrate Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) portal and online Property Return System (PRS).

The portal shall provide a generic, product based solution for better management of service matters through electronic service record and can be accessed on — https://hrms.jk.gov.in.

