In order to tackle the alleged manipulation through inclusion of non-locals in electoral rolls, opposition parties in J&K formed a committee to work up a pertinent strategy.

The 14-member committee would have National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha member, Hasnain Masoodi as its convener.

The committee includes leaders from NC, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Awami National Conference (ANC), CPI-M, Shiv Sena, JK Peoples Movement (JKPM), Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) and Internationalist Democratic Party (IDP).

M.Y.Tarigami of CPI-M told reporters here today: “As decided in the meeting attended by senior leaders of various political parties under the chairmanship of Dr Farooq Abdullah at Jammu on September 10, 2022 to set up a committee to chalk out future strategy on the issue of any attempt of manipulation and inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K.”

“After mutual deliberations and consultations, the committee consisting of following leaders has been constituted with Justice Hasnain Masoodi as convenor.

The members include Raman Bala of INC, Sheikh Ab Rehman, a former MP, Rattan Lal Gupta of JKNC, Hasnain Masoodi JKNC, Dr Mehboob Beg PDP, A.S. Reen PDP, Gulchain Singh Charak DS Sabha, Chowdhary Lal Singh of DSSP, Manish Sawhney of Shiv Sena, Hari Singh of CPI-M, G.M Mizrab of CPI, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah of ANC, I.D. Khujuria of IDP and Dr M. Hussain of JKPM.

20221008-171004