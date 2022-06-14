In a significant development on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered cessation of academic activities in all schools run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ trust, an affiliate of the local Jamaat-e-Islami.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, B.K. Singh said that all academic activities in schools across J&K run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ trustshall cease immediately.

The local Jamaat-e-Islami organisation has already been banned by the J&K government.

The order issued on Tuesday also said: “All the students studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for current academic session, i.e, 2021-2022. All CEOs/Principals/ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students.”

Sources in the administration said there are around a dozen schools upto the 10 plus 2 level which are run by Falah-e-Aam trust.

In addition, there are dozens of other schools at the primary and the middle level which will be affected by this order.

