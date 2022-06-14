INDIA

J&K orders cessation of academic activities in Jamaat-affiliate’s schools

NewsWire
0
1

In a significant development on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered cessation of academic activities in all schools run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ trust, an affiliate of the local Jamaat-e-Islami.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, B.K. Singh said that all academic activities in schools across J&K run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ trustshall cease immediately.

The local Jamaat-e-Islami organisation has already been banned by the J&K government.

The order issued on Tuesday also said: “All the students studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for current academic session, i.e, 2021-2022. All CEOs/Principals/ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students.”

Sources in the administration said there are around a dozen schools upto the 10 plus 2 level which are run by Falah-e-Aam trust.

In addition, there are dozens of other schools at the primary and the middle level which will be affected by this order.

20220614-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe ordered into pro-Pak slogans in SP rally

    Twitter blocks IT Min’s a/c: Ravi Shankar says ‘gross violation’

    Bengaluru civic body polls: SC agrees to consider plea for urgent...

    Three MLAs including one each from SP, BSP join BJP in...