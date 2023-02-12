Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the anti-encroachment drive in J&K and said that people there want love and not bulldozers.

In a tweet in Hindi he said, “People of J&K want employment, trade and love but what are they getting? BJP’s bulldozer. The land which the people there worked upon with hard work for many decades, is being snatched from them. Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not by dividing people.”

The authorities have claimed that out of the total of Kahcharai land illegally occupied, 1,70,918 Kanals have been restored after eviction of illegal occupants till Sunday.

Government assurance that farmers and poor people would not be impacted by the anti-encroachment drive has still not been confirmed by some official order.

Small farmers and poor people are apprehensive that such orders might come after they have been uprooted from their dwellings.

