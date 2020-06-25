J&K People’s Justice Front to strive for revival of Sufism, tolerance

Srinagar, June 25 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Justice Front, a newly formed political party, is presently holding public meetings across Kashmir to revive the centuries old tradition of Sufism and also to seek political justice for the people of J&K.

Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi, Chairman of the front, told IANS, “We held meetings today in Pattan constituency of Baramulla district. Over 24 Sarpanches of adjoining villages and chairmen of block development committees (BDCs) attended the meeting, besides many other respected people of the area.

“We held a similar meeting in Khansahib constituency in Budgam district on Wednesday. We discussed the prevailing pandemic and the precautions people must take to avoid getting infected. We also discussed the developmental issues of these areas with the people there.”

Rizvi further said: “It is already more than 70 years since Independence and the people in our rural areas still don’t have access to safe potable water.

“The mainstay of Kashmir’s tolerance and co-existence has been our Sufism, which has come under attack from forces inimical to tolerance and co-existence. Unless Sufism is restored to its centuries’ old glory, we cannot have a peaceful, tolerant and progressive society.

“Kashmir has been called the abode of saints and Sufis and unless we respect and live the values taught by our saints and Sufis all our material development would be meaningless.”

Rizvi said that his party would be holding public meetings in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the days to come.

