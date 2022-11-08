INDIA

J&K police arrests hybrid terrorist in Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir police alongwith security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Awantipora in south Kashmir and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

“Police along with security forces during naka checking at Ladoo Awantipora arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials including a Grenade from his possession,” police said.

He has been identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Satpokharen.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in close touch with LeT Commanders and was involved in transportation of arms and ammunition,” police said.

