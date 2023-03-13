INDIA

J&K Police attaches house of man involved in militant activities

State investigation unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Monday attached the house of a man involved in militant activities in Anantnag district.

SIU sources said the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik, son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik, and a resident of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag in Anantnag district, was attached under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his involvement in militant activities.

“The accused is involved in case FIR number 103/2022 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18, 20, 23, 38 UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag and is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag.

“SIU went to the specific location under a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in the presence of local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars.

“According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority.”

