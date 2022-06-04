INDIA

J&K police book fraudster under PSA in Budgam

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have booked a notorious fraudster under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in various cases with regard to duping people of their money, officials said on Saturday.

He has been involved in several cases like criminal/anti-social activities and deceiving/looting the gullible people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, contracts from government departments, against hefty amount and duping people in fake land deals, they said.

“The said chronic habitual cheater identified as Mohammad Shafi Bhat, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, resident of Nadirgund Peerbagh Budgam, had been detained under PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities for his involvement in six cases of cheating already registered against him across district Budgam,” police said.

“It is pertinent to mention that, his repeated offences and activities had created resentment among the public and turned into law and order situation, for which he had been booked and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu,” the police added.

“Community members are once again advised to be aware and not to fall prey to such fraudsters and report any such suspicious or fraudulent activity as early as possible,” they further said.

-IANS

zi/uk

20220604-201203

