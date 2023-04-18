INDIA

J&K police bust inter-district gang of thieves

The police in Srinagar said on Tuesday that they have busted an inter-district gang of thieves and recovered stolen items from their possession.

The police said that on March 3, a theft was reported from Rawatpora Baghat wherein the thieves had barged into a house and decamped with jewellery and cash.

“An FIR was registered and investigation was taken up by the Sadder police station.

“During the course of investigation, 11 thieves running an inter-district gang were rounded up. Stolen items including 168 gm gold in the form jewellery, Rs 70,000 in cash, two vehicles and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

“The gang was being operated by three brothers from the same household, who closely coordinated these thefts in different districts,” the police said.

