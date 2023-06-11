INDIA

J&K Police bust sex racket in Jammu, 4 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K Police said on Sunday that they have busted a sex racket in Jammu district in which four persons were arrested.

Police said that following information about the racket being run in Nawabad area of the city, a police team raided a house belonging to one Renu Gupta.

“Two men belonging to the Valley were caught in a compromising position with two women during the raid. All the four have been detained.

“The arrested men have been identified as Liyaqat Ali and Muhammad Sharief, both belonging to Pahalgam area in Anantnag district,” police said.

In April this year, another sex racket being run in a hotel in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu was busted in which five people were arrested.

20230611-105604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Condemnation, protests against civilian killings continues in Kashmir

    ‘Politically motivated’, Bilkis Bano case convict to SC on plea challenging...

    PM inaugurates projects worth Rs 21K cr, says Vadodara nurtured him...

    Kisan Drone granted interim approval, SOPs released