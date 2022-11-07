The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore have cracked the October 27 IED blast case by arresting two LeT hybrid terrorists involved in the terror crime, officials said on Monday.

“Acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established by police near Watlab Crossing in Sopore. During checking, a suspicious person carrying a white coloured bag coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was signalled to stop,” a police officer said.

“However, the person tried to flee the spot but he was tactfully apprehended by the alert police personnel. On search, two IEDs were recovered from the white coloured bag he was carrying with.”

He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganie a.k.a. Shahid.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person is a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. On his further disclosure, another hybrid terrorist identified as Wasim Raja Lone was arrested from whose possession one more IED was recovered,” police said.

A total of three IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy.

Police said during further questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they had planned and executed the IED attack in Kenusa area of Bandipora on October 27.

“By the arrest and recovery of three number of IEDs, police have averted a possible major tragedy as the arrested accused were planning to carry out more IED blasts,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

