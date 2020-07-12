J&K Police crack terror case within 4 hours

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) The J&K Police have arrested the two terrorists who lobbed grenades on a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployment, which did not explode, just four hours after the incident.

According to the police, the terrorists lobbed two grenades on the security forces near Sail Charsoo in Awantipora on the National Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The grenades, however, did not explode. The bomb disposal squad was called in and both the grenades were picked up safely by it after following security drill.

An FIR has been registered in the matter. The police said that during the course of investigation, it came to the fore that the two persons were riding a white Apache bike at a high speed from which they lobbed the grenades.

“The area was cordoned off immediately and during the search of the Sail village, the suspected white Apache was traced at about 100m from the place of the incident,” the police said.

On further search of the area, both the terrorists were arrested from the village.

“They have been identified as Umer and Zahid Yusuf Pala, both residents of Aloora Shopian,” the police said.

Further investigation and questioning is going on.

