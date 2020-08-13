J&K Police examining evidence in alleged fake encounter case

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) Police said on Thursday it has deputed a team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to complete all legal and technical formalities into the disappearance of three persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) told reporters that a team headed by a DSP rank officer has been deputed to Rajouri to complete all legal and technical formalities with regard to the disappearance of three persons belonging to Rajouri district.

Families of the three persons have lodged a missing report, which says the three missing persons have been killed in a fake encounter in the Amshipora village of Shopian district.

The family members have said three of their kin had come to Shopian to work as manual labourers and after their mobile phones were found switched off for several days, the anxious family members came to Shopian to find the whereabouts of the three missing persons.

“The Rajouri families filed a missing report and since then we are trying to evaluate the case through all technical evidences.

“We have taken the DNA samples of three terrorists’ killed in Shopian encounter which will be sent to the central lab to ascertain facts.

“Besides matching the DNA samples it is being investigated whether these three persons who had come from Rajouri were in contact with local militants are not. We will examine all the technical evidence that we have”, the IGP said.

The missing report filed by the families has identified the three missing persons as Abrar Ahmad Khan, 18, Imtiyaz Hussain, 26 and another Abrar Ahmad, 21 belonging to Rajouri district.

–IANS

sq/dpb