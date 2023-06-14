INDIA

J&K Police file case against departmental store for selling substandard baby milk

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a local departmental store for selling substandard baby milk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The Srinagar police said on its official Twitter handle, “Case registered against 7/11 department store, Sanatnagar for selling sub standard/adulterated milk for baby leading to deterioration of the health of baby.”

“FIR no 48/23 under sections 273, 274, 275, 276, 420 of IPC registered in Sadar PS & investigation has started.”

A parent had complained that his baby fell ill after consuming the milk purchased by them from the 9/11 departmental store. Following the complaint, police registered a criminal case and started an investigation.

