A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police produced a charge-sheet before the NIA Court, Srinagar, related to the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad on June 18 against the accused Owais Mushtaq Gani and slain terrorist Majid Nazir (terror outfit Al-Badr), police said on Tuesday.

“Besides, challan against two juvenile accused was produced before the Court of Juvenile Justice Board, Pulwama, for their involvement in the case immediately,” police added.

“During the course of investigation, various suspects were called for questioning from time-to- time and on June 24, one suspect Owais Mushtaq Ganie, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, resident of Samboora, confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.”

The police said on the disclosure by Mushtaq Ganie, two juveniles were held for their active involvement and role in the killing of the police officer Farooq Ahmad along with one active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, Majid Nazir, a resident of Ladhoo Pampore.

“During the course of investigation it came to forth that all the three accused were active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and were in constant touch with the said active terrorist Majid Nazir Wani, who gave them arms and ammunition to carry out the attacks on soft targets,” police added.

The said terrorist Majid Nazir involved in the commission of instant crime was killed in an encounter at Tujan area of Pulwama on June 21.

“On the basis of evidence gathered prima-facie, offences punishable under relevant sections of law for commission of crime has been established immediately. The investigation of the case concluded with a charge-sheet against four accused persons, including two juveniles, one neutralised terrorist and an accused person before the competent court of law,” police said.

