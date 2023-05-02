The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against conman Kiran Patel, who used to pose as ‘PMO official’, in the court of chief judicial magistrate here.

Patel is currently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar. Belonging to Gujarat, he posed as a senior official of the PMO and was provided security by the police during his visits to the Kashmir Valley.

His luck ran out during the 4th visit.

He was arrested from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar by police personnel belonging to Nishat police station in March this year.

He reportedly met some senior civil and police officers during his visits to Kashmir.

