J&K Police files charge sheet against 4 accused in attacking minorities in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against four accused persons involved in attack on minority community members in Budgam district, officials said.

“Budgam Police today filed a charge sheet against four accused (three adults, one juvenile) in a case of terror attack on minorities at Gopalpora Chadoora.

The four accused persons are Altaf Farooq Rather, son of Farooq Ahmad Rather and resident of Dharambugh Kralpora, Suhail Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Hamid Malik and resident of Panzan Chadoora, Faizan Khursheed Panjabi, son of Khursheed Ahmad and resident of Dharambugh Kralpora, and a juvenile.

On August 15, a grenade attack took place on minority family’s house at Gopalpora Chadoora in which Karan Kumar, son of Anil Kumar, was injured and taken to hospital.

“Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 147/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation was taken up,” police said.

“During the course of investigation, offences under section 307 IPC, 16, 18 ,23 39 ULPA were established against the above four accused (including a juvenile) and the charge sheet to this effect was produced before competent court today in shortest possible time of 72 days after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority,” police said.

