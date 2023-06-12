INDIA

J&K Police holds wreath laying ceremony for martyred cop

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday held a wreath laying ceremony to pay homage to policeman Fayaz Ahmad at his native village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on behalf of J&K Police Parivar conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty,” the police said.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture.”

Senior police officials and locals of the area participated in the ceremony and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the martyr.

The deceased policeman was injured in a terror attack on July 12, 2022 at Lal Bazar in Srinagar and succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom on Monday.

On July 12, 2022, terrorists fired upon a Naka party near G.D Goenka Public School area of Lal Bazar, resulting in the martyrdom of ASI Mushtaq Ahmad and injuries to Head Constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar.

