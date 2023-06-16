INDIA

J&K Police nab 5 JeM terrorists for Udhampur labourer’s killing (Ld)

The police in J&K’s Anantnag district made a significant breakthrough in the case of the killing of a labourer from Udhampur on May 29 by apprehending five terrorists belonging to Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF), an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials said on Friday.

On the evening of May 29, unknown terrorists on a two-wheeler reached the amusement park near GMC Anantnag and fired upon a non-local labourer named Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, and fled from the spot. Deepak was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Following a probe, five terrorists have been arrested who were associated with the self-styled terror group Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF), an offshoot JeM. We also recovered one AK-47, one magazine, 40 rounds of ammunition, two pistols, seven live rounds, seven empty cartridges, three hand grenades, seven mobile phones, and the Scooty used in the crime from their possession,” the police said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo, Umer Amin Thoker, Huzaif Shabir Bhat and Nasir Farooq Shah.

“The prime accused, Sehran Bashir, received weapons training via WhatsApp video from a terrorist handler code alias Khalid Kamran. They had been instructed to find and attack soft targets from the minority community.

“The entire conspiracy of how weapons were sourced, passed on and routed to the actual trigger puller and how to maintain communication discipline as well as how to cover tracks and hide evidence has been uncovered. More leads are under investigation and some further developments in the case are expected,” the police said.

