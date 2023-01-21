INDIA

J&K Police probe firing incident near ex-MLA’s house

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched a probe into a firing incident near the house of a former MLA in Poonch district.

Police said there were reports of some 12 bore gunshots having been fired towards the house of former MLA Choudhary Muhammad Akram in Lassana village of Surankote area.

“Since the house is in the vicinity of a forest, it could be shots from a hunter’s gun those hit a street light near the outer wall of the MLA’s house.

“There was no damage. We have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation,” the police said.

