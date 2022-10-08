INDIA

J&K police recover 3 IEDs, 3 sticky bombs in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday recovered 3 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 3 sticky bombs in Kathua district on the disclosures of an arrested terrorist.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu) said: “Police has recovered 3 IEDs and 3 sticky bombs in Kathua district on the disclosure of arrested Jaish militant Zakir Hussain Bhat.”

“Further investigation into case is going on,” he added.

Sticky bombs have become a major worry for the security forces in J&K since these are magnetic devices that get attached to metallic surfaces of vehicles.

Once the sticky bomb gets attached to a vehicle, its disposal becomes a major challenge for the bomb disposal squads.

