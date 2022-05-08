INDIA

J&K Police rescue abducted girl, accused held

The Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued an abducted girl and arrested the accused person in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

The police said a written complaint was received from one Nazir Ahmad Mochi of Zasoo on Friday stating that his daughter was kidnapped by one person, namely Sohail Ahmad Wani, a resident of Zasoo.

“During the course of investigation, officers investigating the case, raided various suspected locations and after strenuous efforts, the team was able to arrest the kidnapper and recover the kidnapped girl within the shortest possible time from Tahab area of Pulwama,” police said.

Police said after fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

“Swift action by police against anti-social elements has been appreciated by the locals. Community members are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. They can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” police said.

