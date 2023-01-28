INDIALIFESTYLE

The J&K Police on Saturday resued a Norwegian tourist, who got lost in the ski slopes of Gulmarg.

The police in Baramulla district said, “A Norwegian tourist named Oeyvind Aamot arrived in Gulmarg today and went for skiing. He lost his way and got stuck in the Khar Nallah forests in Drang area.

“Two rescue teams comprising the police and the tourist department officials were formed, which moved in different directions to locate the lost tourist. The teams finally reached the forest area from where the foreigner was rescued.

“He was brought to Gulmarg safely. The tourist has expressed gratitude to the police in Gulmarg who organised the timely rescue mission to save his life.”

