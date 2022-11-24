INDIA

J&K Police seeks info about person involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday sought information from people about a person said to be involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in Shopian district on October 15.

Police said during investigation, it was found that a person named Mohammad Latief was involved in the terror incident, and anybody giving information about him shall be rewarded.

“During investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Puran Krishan Bhat of Chowdharygund by terrorists on 15th October, one Mohd Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check Kachidoora was found to be involved in this heinous terror crime.

“The said killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022. Any person giving any information about accused Mohd Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

On October 15, Bhat was shot and critically injured by terrorists. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

20221124-211606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two Indian women held at Mumbai airport with gold hidden in...

    Raghuvir Yadav to star in comedy drama ‘Hari-Om’ about father-son relationship

    BJP has declared war, but MVA fully united, says Sanjay Raut

    87-yr-old woman raped in Delhi (Ld)