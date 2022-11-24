Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday sought information from people about a person said to be involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in Shopian district on October 15.

Police said during investigation, it was found that a person named Mohammad Latief was involved in the terror incident, and anybody giving information about him shall be rewarded.

“During investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Puran Krishan Bhat of Chowdharygund by terrorists on 15th October, one Mohd Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check Kachidoora was found to be involved in this heinous terror crime.

“The said killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022. Any person giving any information about accused Mohd Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

On October 15, Bhat was shot and critically injured by terrorists. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

20221124-211606