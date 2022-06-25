Jammu and Kashmir police at Awantipora in South Kashmir have solved the case of Sub Inspector (SI) Farooq Ahmad’s killing by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered incriminating material including a pistol from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

“During the course of investigation, several suspects were called for questioning. However, three suspects were zeroed in and their role in the case was proved,” police said.

“Subsequently, they were arrested in the case and have been identified as Arsalaan Bashir alias Faisal son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Tawkeer Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Owais Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, all residents of Samboora, Pampore.”

Police said during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused trio had hatched a criminal conspiracy with one terrorist named Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo (killed on June 21) and had extended corroborated support to the said terrorist in execution of the murder.

“All the three accused involved in the killing are very close neighbours of the martyr SI Farooq Ahmad. Tawkeer Manzoor is the SI’s cousin brother’s son,” police said.

Incriminating materials, one pistol and other ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

