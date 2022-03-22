INDIA

J&K police solves grenade attack case, 3 arrested

By NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir police in South Kashmir’s Shopian district have solved a grenade attack case and arrested the accused involved in the terror crime, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said during investigation of a grenade attack case, Shopian police based on a tip-off, picked up a suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid, resident of Melhura.

“During questioning, he disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) of Frisal Kulgam and on his instructions, he threw a grenade on March 19, 2022 at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured,” police said.

Police said he further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist in order to join terrorist ranks.

“During further questioning, he disclosed the name of another accused identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan, son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar. On the disclosure of accused Qaiser Zahoor Khan, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades and 30 rounds have been recovered.”

Police said all the three accused involved in the terror crime have been arrested. Further investigation is going on.

20220322-143603

