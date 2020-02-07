J&K Police starts probe into JKLF’s bid to incite violence

Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) J&K Police have taken cognizance of the activities of banned organisation JKLF which is attempting to incite violence and disturb law & order situation in the Kashmir Valley, a police statement said on Saturday.

“The affiliates of this banned outfit in the valley have circulated statements urging for violence in the forthcoming days and are propagating the messages and activities of an unlawful organisation,” the statement said.

It added that such activities of unlawful nature will lead to deterioration of the law and order situation and lead to violence.

“Accordingly Srinagar police has registered a case FIR No 11/2020 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Kothibagh. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” the statement said.

