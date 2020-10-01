J&K police stops youth from joining terror ranks

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The J&K police in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal have apprehended a youth who was misled into joining terrorist ranks and the youth was then counselled and handed over to his parents, police said on Thursday.

Police said based on credible input from various security agencies Ganderbal Police apprehended a youth identified as Umar Nazir, a resident of Ganderbal.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject was in constant touch over social media with some suspects in Bandipora and Pulwama and had developed tendency to join terror ranks,” police said.

Police said the arrested youth was properly counselled by Ganderbal Police in presence of his parents and later handed over to his parents.

“Community members and his parents have expressed their gratitude to Ganderbal Police for this kind gesture and thereby saving the life of the youth,” police said.

Police said youths are advised to be aware of such anti-national elements on various social media platforms who entice gullible Kashmiri youth to join the terror ranks.

“The parents are also requested to come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through proper counselling by experts,” police said.

