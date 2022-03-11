J&K politicians condemn killing of sarpanch

Strongly condemning the killing of a Sarpanch at Adoora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said such attacks would not be tolerated.

“Strongly condemn yet another barbaric and cowardice act wherein another public representative and the grassroots worker Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed at Odoura in Kulgam district,” Thakur said.

“It’s an attack on democracy and such attacks wont be tolerated. Pertinently, Shabir was not affiliated with the BJP as reported by a section of media,” he added.

People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a BJP sarpanch in Kulgam. May the killers rot in hell,” Lone said.

Terrorists on Friday evening shot dead a Sarpanch in Adoora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir, critically injured in the attack, was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

