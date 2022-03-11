INDIA

J&K politicians condemn killing of sarpanch

By NewsWire
0
1

Strongly condemning the killing of a Sarpanch at Adoora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said such attacks would not be tolerated.

“Strongly condemn yet another barbaric and cowardice act wherein another public representative and the grassroots worker Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed at Odoura in Kulgam district,” Thakur said.

“It’s an attack on democracy and such attacks wont be tolerated. Pertinently, Shabir was not affiliated with the BJP as reported by a section of media,” he added.

People’s Conference Chief Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the killing of a BJP sarpanch in Kulgam. May the killers rot in hell,” Lone said.

Terrorists on Friday evening shot dead a Sarpanch in Adoora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir, critically injured in the attack, was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

20220312-001802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.