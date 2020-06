Jammu, June 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) was reconstituted on Wednesday after the nomination of six members to the commission that recommends all appointments to the gazetted posts in the Union Territory.

Earlier, B.R. Sharma, former J&K Chief Secretary, was nominated as the chairman of the J&K PSC. Lt Governor G.C. Murmu on Wednesday accorded approval to the appointment of six persons as members of the PSC.

