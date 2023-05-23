INDIA

J&K: Rain, gusty wind, thunderstorm likely in next 72 hrs

The MeT department on Tuesday forecast rain and thunderstorms during the next 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was mainly dry in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

A MeT office statement said, “A yellow colour (Beware) weather warning has been issued for May 23-26.”

It said that rain or thunderstorms are very likely at many of the places from late afternoon onwards.

On 24th, widespread light to moderate rain, thunder or lightning with possibility of hailstorm and strong gusty winds at few places besides moderate to heavy snowfall is possible over higher reaches.

Intermittent rain or thunderstorms at scattered places are likely on 25-26 with a partly to generally cloudy sky the next two days, as per the statement.

It added that the development would add to overflowing of local nullahs, especially low-lying ones besides water logging. Some places may witness damage due to hailstorm and lightning. It is also likely to lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially Srinagar- Jmu, Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top etc.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 10.2 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Kargil in Ladakh region clocked 9.9 degrees, while Leh was at 5 degrees.

Jammu registered 26.4 degrees, Katra 24.4, Batote 17.3, Banihal 14.7 and Bhaderwah 12.7.

20230523-095804

