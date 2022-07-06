The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Wednesday approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kin (NoK) of defence forces personnel, hailing from J&K, who attain martyrdom either in or outside J&K.

The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh in favour of NoK of those Defence Personnel who hail from J&K and attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Similarly, the Administrative Council also sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs. 25 lakh in favour of NoK of those defence personnel hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, who attain martyrdom in consequence of official duties outside J&K/within the country.

“These provisions will be made effective from 01.02.2022 and will remove the disparity between relief provisions in J&K and other States/UTs. The decision will also boost the morale of the soldiers who hail from J&K and are serving in adverse weather and terrain conditions,” an official statement said.

