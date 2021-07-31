New cases outnumbered recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 118 new cases and 113 recoveries were reported, but no Covid related death during the last 24 hours.

Health officials said 118 new cases, 40 from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir division and 113 recoveries, 43 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir division were reported on Saturday.

No Covid related death was reported on Saturdasy. So far, 4,378 people have been killed by the coronavirus in J&K.

A total of 35 cases of black fungus have also been reported from J&K.

So far, 321,462 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 315,908 have recovered.

Total number of active cases in the union territory is 1,176 out of which 455 are from Jammu division and 721 are from Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/skp/