With 4,788 new Covid cases and 60 deaths on Saturday the J&K’s pandemic crisis spiralled out of control even though the authorities maintained that sufficient oxygen, ICU beds and vaccine doses are being made available to contain the infection.

Officials said that out of the 4,788 new cases , 1,529 are from Jammu division and 3,259 from Kashmir division.

As many 2,500 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

At least 60 more fatalities were reported out of which 42 are from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir division. The total death toll has mounted to 2,672 in J&K.

So far, 211,742 have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 162,535 have recovered.

