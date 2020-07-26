J&K reports 615 new cases, tally nears 18,000

Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 615 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territorys tally close to the 18,000-mark.

Seven persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in different hospitals on Sunday, taking the UT’s death toll to 312.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that 615 persons tested positive on Sunday, 136 from Jammu division and 479 from Kashmir division.

J&K has so far reported 17,920 Covid-19 cases so far, out of which 9,928 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 7,680, out of which 1,741 are from Jammu division and 5,939 are from Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/arm