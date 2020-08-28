J&K reports 696 new positive cases

Jammu, Aug 28 (IANS) The J&K government on Friday said that 696 new positive cases of novel corona virus, 202 from Jammu division and 494 from Kashmir division, have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 35,831 even as seven new COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 651 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals, 195 from Jammu division and 456 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily media bulletin on the coronavirus, out of the 35,831 positive cases, 7,781 are Active Positive, 27,372 have recovered and 678 have died; 57 in Jammu division and 621 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that out of the 929,733 test results available, 893,902 samples have tested negative till August 28, 2020.

Till date 450,979 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under observation which included 44,423 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 7781 in isolation and 42,334 under home surveillance. Besides, 355,763 persons have completed their surveillance period.

–IANS

zi/bg