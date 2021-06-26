J&K on Saturday reported more Covid recoveries than new cases as 864 people recuperated from the disease while 342 fresh infections pushed the tally to 314,316, health officials said.

Officials said that out of the 342 new cases, 107 are from Jammu division and 235 from Kashmir division.

As many as five more patients have succumbed to Covid, taking the toll to 4,296.

So far, 29 such cases of black fungus have been reported in J&K.

The total number of active cases in J&K stood at 5,630, out of which 2,108 are from Jammu division and 3,522 from Kashmir division.

