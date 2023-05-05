Actor Vidyut Jammwal has played a commando, a protector and will now be seen as an intelligence bureau officer in his next ‘IB 71’. However, it won’t be wrong to call him a ‘fauji’ (soldier) at heart as the Bollywood action star comes from an army background.

He has immense love and pride for those who serve the nation.

Donning the uniform for ‘IB 71’ was extremely special for Vidyut, whose father served in the Indian Army.

“Any uniform you wear, you feel proud because you represent something. It could be anybody. Being an armyman’s son, it feels more of a privilege because you get to play so many roles, you get to wear so many uniforms,” Vidyut, whose father served in J&K Rifles, told IANS.

Asked if he grew up listening to war stories, pat came Vidyut’s reply: “All my life.”

The actor added: “I was raised in an environment where people who were serving us had stories to tell. They all had done something that very few people had the ability to do… Even the cook had also fought a battle, the person who was helping you with shifting things in your house had also been part of a battle. I have great respect for people who have served the nation.”

It wasn’t difficult for Vidyut to step into the role of Dev Jammwal, an Intelligence Bureau officer, for ‘IB 71’, which also happens to be his first film as a producer.

Vidyut said: “When you are part of a movie and its close to the atmosphere you are raised in, it’s not a very difficult job. You’ve seen them, you’ve lived with warriors… You’ve seen death up close…”

“While it’s not difficult, it becomes a massive responsibility because you are representing somebody and when you are doing that, you have to do it to the best of your abilities. That’s the difficult part,” said the actor, who is known for doing death-defining action sequences in his films.

Vidyut also shared why the Intelligence Bureau is special to him.

“Intelligence Bureau is special for me because we only hear about them, we never meet them. We never know the truth about these guys… Being in that atmosphere is different and a great experience,” he said.

