JK Rowling receives death threats over tweet for Salman Rushdie

British author J.K. Rowling, who is known for the ‘Harry Potter’ series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline.

Rowling, who was previously targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her.

Rowling earlier wrote on Friday night: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as a student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded: “Don’t worry you are next.”

According to Deadline, Rowling publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, “Any chance of some support?” but Aziz’s post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for attacking Rushdie’s, Hadi Matar, as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”.

Deadline further states that Rowling confirmed that the police are involved, telling followers: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved in other threats).”

