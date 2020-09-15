JK Rowling’s new book triggers transphobia debate

“Harry Potter” author J. K Rowling is facing outrage again over her stance on transgender people after an early review of her new book under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

A review in the Telegraph describes Troubled Blood, the 900-page fifth volume in Rowling’s Cormoran Strike series, as being about a cold case involving a woman who disappeared in 1974, and who is believed to have been murdered by “a transvestite serial killer,” using the outdated and often derogatory term for cross-dressing.

Yes I've seen Silence of the Lambs it's great



I know there are lots of "transvestite killers" in pop culture. That's the point



We're in 2020 now and these harmful myths are being used to enact laws against trans people who we now know face horrific violence just for being trans — Paris Lees (@parislees) September 14, 2020



Details from the review immediately sparked backlash, with many also pointing to transphobic representations in the second Cormoran Strike novel Silkworm.

On Twitter, the backlash was intense, leading to the trending hashtags “#RIPJKRowling”, with activists calling Rowling out for “weaponizing transphobia.”

A number of stars associated with the “Harry Potter” films spoke out against Rowling, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film series, defended Rowling in a recent interview with Radio Times.

OF COURSE Robbie Coltrane and many (though not all) people in their 50s, 60s, 70s don't understand what the problem is



OF COURSE they think it's OK to laugh at people for being trans and imply we're perverts



Most people thought that



That's precisely what we're fighting against — Paris Lees (@parislees) September 15, 2020

“I don’t think what she said was offensive, really,” he said, according to NME. ”I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.

“They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on