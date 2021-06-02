A total of 1,718 new Covid cases, 24 deaths and two cases of black fungus were reported in J&K on Wednesday.

Officials said that 585 cases and seven deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,133 cases and 17 deaths from the Kashmir division while 3,391 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

The two new cases of black fungus took the cumulative number to 12.

So far, 294,078 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 258,536 have recovered, while 3,963 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is now 31,579 out of which 11,480 are from the Jammu division and 20,099 from the Kashmir division.

