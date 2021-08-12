New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Thursday with 176 new cases, 164 recoveries, and 2 deaths recorded during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 96 cases, 75 recoveries, and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 80 cases, and 89 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

No further case of black fungus was recorded and the number stayed at 38.

As many as 323,061 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 317,359 have recovered, while 4,395 have succumbed.

Active cases stand at 1,307, out of which 566 are from the Jammu division and 741 from the Kashmir division.

