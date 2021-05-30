The Covid spread continued to decline in J&K on Sunday as 2,256 new cases and 29 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 823 cases and 20 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,433 cases and nine dead from the Kashmir division while 3,805 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 288,940 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 247,393 have recovered, while 3,870 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 37,677 out of which 14,357 are from the Jammu division and 23,320 are from the Kashmir division.

