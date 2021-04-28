The Covid situation worsened further in J&K on Wednesday as 3,023 new cases and 30 deaths were reported during last 24 hours.

Alarmed by the situation, authorities announced complete lockdown in 11 districts of J&K from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said of the new cases, 989 were in the Jammu division and 2,034 in the Kashmir division while 963 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

So far, 169,077 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 142,537 have recovered, while 2,227 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 24,313 out of which 9,518 are from the Jammu division and 14,795 from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/vd