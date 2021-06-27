Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday as 745 patients recovered while 415 new cases and eight deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 171 cases and four deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 244 cases and four deaths from the Kashmir division.

As many as 29 cases of black fungus have also been reported so far.

So far, 314,731 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 305,135 have recovered, while 4,304 have succumbed.

There are 5,292 active cases, out of which 2109 are from the Jammu division and 3,183 are from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

