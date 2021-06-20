J&K on Sunday saw 1,354 Covid patients recover on Sunday while 585 new cases and 14 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 123 cases and seven deaths came to light from Jammu division and 462 cases and seven deaths from the Kashmir division.

A total of 24 cases of black fungus have also been reported so far.

As many as 311,794 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 298,911 have recovered, while 4,252 have succumbed.

There are 8,631 active cases, out of which 3,042 are from the Jammu division and 5,589 from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

