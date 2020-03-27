J&K sets up helpline for stranded residents

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) To help stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents in the national capital and other parts of the country due to lockdown, the J&K Resident Commission has set up a 24×7 dedicated helpline centre.

Additional Secretary Rimpy Ohri is supervising the centre’s functioning. Three helpline numbers — 24611210, 24611108 and 24615475 — have been announced.

Any J&K resident facing any issue due to lockdown could contact the helpline numbers, said an official spokesperson.

Hundreds of students from across the country had been helped by the commission to return to their homes or stay at various dedicated hotels in Delhi, the spokesperson added.

–IANS

